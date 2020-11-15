NORTHPORT, Fla. – Cynthia Thompson Sweeney, our beautiful sister, daughter, wife, bubbe, auntie and great-bubbe, passed away August 28, 2020 in Northport, Fla. at the age of 67. She grew up in Millinocket and graduated from Schenck High School in 1972.

She moved to Virginia immediately after graduating and worked as a secretary for the office of the FBI. She then returned to Millinocket, married Rodney Nicholson and had a daughter, Diana. Later she met the love of her life, Michael Sweeney. They married and had a daughter, Emily. They lived in Orono, then Gray; later they settled in Bourne, Mass. and eventually in Northport, Fla.

Cynthia was talented, determined, outgoing, compassionate and smart. She had many jobs. At one time she was a driver for elderly ladies who so much enjoyed her companionship. She worked as a bartender at Sonesta in Portland, trained others in this profession and made many long lasting friendships working there. While living on the Cape, she held one of her favorite jobs as a dentist assistant. Even though she had no experience as a dental assistant, she convinced the interviewer that she was the person for this job. Another favorite job of hers was working as a secretary for her cousin, Doug Snowman.

She loved the beach and one of her favorite pastimes was sailing. If a friend needed another sailor onboard to help out, she would assist and sometimes it would be for a trip lasting many days. She was vivacious and loved having some fun with her family and friends (including her YaYa sisters—Cyndi was the sister of love and hope). When Cyndi walked into a room, heads turned because she exuded light, beauty, spirit, and joy.

Cyndi cared very much for others, worked hard to provide for her family and would offer her advice and opinions freely. She especially enjoyed being a grandmother to her six granddaughters. She cared for her in-laws when they could no longer care for themselves.

She was predeceased by her brother, Craig; and father, Byron Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughter Diana, (husband Rob DeMayo), granddaughters Tavish, Saydrin and Tika; her daughter Emily (husband Derek Weeks), granddaughters August, Elizabeth and Willow and great-grandson, Raheem. She is also survived by her mother, Melissa Thompson; her siblings, Darrell, Gaye, Julie, Beth, Malcolm, Calvin and Ben; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed and our hearts are heavy with her loss.

