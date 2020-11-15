SCARBOROUGH – Gary Wayne Black, 74, of Westbrook and formerly of Portland passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

He was born in Portland on Jan. 19, 1946, a son of the late Hazen C. and Bertha M. (Laing) Black.

He attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School. He met Barbara Jean Mullen and was married on June 16, 1973.

Gary worked at Owens Corning in Waltham, Mass., Goodwill Industries here in Portland, Viking Nursing and Nichols Company of Portland. He enjoyed long drives and finding great seafood restaurants. He also enjoyed watching television and was also up for a good debate over important issues.

Gary leaves behind his two sons, Gregory of Litchfield and Kevin of Cambridge, Mass. He also leaves his brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Fran Kierstead of Scarborough; as well as several nieces and a nephew.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Maine Medical Partners and all the different departments and staff that helped Gary throughout his difficult times.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Gary’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

Guest Book