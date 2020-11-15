PORTLAND – Joan A. Lewis, 98, died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Fallbrook Woods after a brief illness. Joan was born on Oct. 19, 1922, in Montreal, Canada, the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Gertrude A. (Thorne) Stanger.Joan and her family lived in Montreal and spent summers in the Eastern Townships. After graduating from high school, Joan enlisted in the Women’s Royal Canadian Naval Service and served from 1942-1945 as a coder and interpreter stationed in Washington DC. On Christmas Eve in 1954, in Montreal she married Phillips Frisbee Lewis, president of Sun Savings Bank.Joan worked in a lab, exanimating samples until they moved to Portland. When the family moved to Portland, Joan became a docent at the Portland Museum of Art, a role she enjoyed for many years. A few years ago she was awarded the Longest Standing Docent. Joan loved art and continued to learn about her passion by taking adult education courses.In her free time, she enjoyed horseback riding into her 80’s, skiing, sailing, birdwatching, but most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandchild. She volunteered at Maine Medical Center where she did compassion visits, the Maine Audubon Society, and served on the Board at St. Mary’s Garden Club.She was predeceased by her son, Brian Lewis; and a brother, Peter Stanger. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Newell of Cape Elizabeth; brothers, Dr. Michael Stanger and his wife Janice of British Columbia, David Stanger and his wife Betty of Ontario; three grandchildren, Nicholas Mayberry, Lindsay and her husband Scott Lizotte, Devan Newell; one great-grandchild, Julia Lizotte.Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Joan’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn memory of Joan Lewis donations may be made to: Portland Museum of Art Seven Congress Square Portland, ME 04101https://1519.blackbaudhosting.com/1519/Total-Contribution

