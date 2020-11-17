CASCO – Lynda G. De Haan, 75, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at her home in Casco, following a six-year struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born in Detroit, Mich. on March 14, 1945 and was the daughter of Harold Godwin and Mary Griffiths.She attended Cass Technical High School in Detroit and graduated in 1963. She graduated from Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa. in 1967 where she majored in Spanish and minored in French. On May 10, 1975 she married Joseph De Haan while living in Massachusetts. She worked in many different fields of work ranging from medical transcription, to stay at home mom to library tech at Mt. Ararat High School. She volunteered her time in many community organizations over the years including Midcoast Humane, AAUW, Harpswell Community TV, Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, and Harpswell Land Trust.She enjoyed watching her children grow, family vacations on the sailboat, reading, traveling, walking her dogs and never missed an episode of Jeopardy. She was an avid fan of all the New England sports teams. She is survived by her children, Derek De Haan and his wife Stephanie De Haan of Kittery, Johanna Hofacker and her husband Matthew Hofacker of Casco; her grandchildren, T.J. De Haan, Kayleigh Hofacker and Barrett Hofacker; her sister, Jean Kjellberg and her husband David Kjellberg of Traverse City, Mich.; and two nieces and three nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph De Haan on Dec. 6, 2003.A graveside service will be held in the summer at Hillcrest Cemetery in Harpswell. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Midcoast Humane 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

