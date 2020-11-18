Bath Garden Club lends a holiday hand to Meals on Wheels

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stalled the Bath Garden Club in preparing holiday arrangements for local Meals on Wheels participants. Bath Garden Club members picked up greens, containers, berries and other embellishments at the Woolwich Historical Society Museum barn, where Garden Club President Joan Toy and event co-chairperson Barb Richards had prepared and displayed all the supplies. Members then created arrangements and dropped them off at another member’s barn – all 131. Festive holiday arrangements were then delivered to the Brunswick headquarters of Meals on Wheels by Joan Toy and Leah Zartarian.

Arts

Green Hut Galleries Holiday Show, Dec. 3 through Jan. 30, 2021. Visit greenhutgalleries.com for upcoming details.

“Holiday Offerings,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday Dec. 4-27. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

The Magic of Christmas at Home, available to stream Dec. 1-31. $10, portlandsymphony.org.

“The Nutcracker: Behind the Mask,” short film available to stream Nov. 27 through Dec. 12, presented by Maine State Ballet. Free, donations appreciated. Visit mainestateballet.org/the-nutcracker-behind-the-mask for more information and video access.

Benefits

South Portland Christmas Toy Drive accepting monetary donations and gift cards. Average cost per child is $200. Donate online at gofundme.com/f/south-portland-christmas-toydrive or mail to South Portland Police Department, 30 Anthoine St., South Portland, ME 04106 or South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

Lights of Hope: Brunswick Downtown Association’s Gift Card Raffle, accepting donations of gift cards from local businesses to be drawn on Nov. 28. $10 raffle tickets can be purchased at brunswickdowntown.org/lights-of-hope/gift-card-raffle-tickets/ or at FIORE Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, 90 Maine St., Brunswick. Visit brunswickdowntown.org for more information.

Ocean State Job Lot “Buy, Give, Get” Program, any customer who buys a warm winter coat for $40 and gives it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need will get a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store. Visit oceanstatejoblot.com/buy-give-get for more information.

Pup Pack Holiday Fundraiser, through Dec. 1, hosted by Man Up to Cancer. This Cape Elizabeth fundraiser aims to brighten the holidays for local children facing cancer. GoFundMe: gf.me/v/c/gmz8/039pup-pack039-holiday-fundraiser.

Raymond Village Library Holiday Raffle, raffle tickets available now for drawings Dec. 7 and 14. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. All proceeds go towards library programming and services. Visit the Raymond Village Library Facebook page for details.

South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club Christmas tree sale, trees and wreaths can be reserved and paid for now until stock runs out. Online ordering and curbside pickup available at rotarychristmastrees.com. In-person shopping at Mill Creek Park, South Portland, requires social distancing and face masks.

Bulletin Board

27th Annual Freeport Sparkles for the Holidays, Dec. 4-13. COVID-safe activities and event details subject to changed based on orders from the state and CDC. Visit visitfreeport.com/sparkle-celebration/ for full schedule.

Advent at Falmouth Congregational, begins Nov. 29, the first Sunday of Advent. Events include virtual worship services, extended church school for kids, car caroling and the Christmas Angels project. Visit falmouthcongregationalchurch.org/christmas for dates and details.

Advent Wreath kits available for pickup at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 and 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland; 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth; and 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Contact Amanda Meir at 603-969-4009 or [email protected] to order kits. $10 donation per kit appreciated.

An Old Fashioned Christmas in Bath, includes a tree lighting, Magic Letter Boxes, Neighborhood Decorating Contest, Santa Sightings on Saturdays, Downtown Window Decorating Contest and food donation collection. Old Fashioned Christmas Brochures will be printed and distributed to downtown shops the first week of December. Visit visitbath.com/events/an-old-fashioned-christmas-in-bath/ for details or gf.me/v/c/gmz8/old-fashioned-christmas to donate.

Bridgton Fire Department’s annual Christmas tree sale, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the Food City parking lot. The Bridgton Village Center Firemen’s Association will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets as well as BFD T-shirts, just in time for holiday gift giving.

Holiday Decorating Contest, through Dec. 11. Decorate your Windham home or business for a chance to be included in the 2020 Holiday Lights Map of Windham. Must register and submit a photo. Visit windhamrecreation.com to register and for more information.

Holiday Window Display Contest, over 40 downtown Portland businesses will “deck the halls” with holiday spirit. Community members can cast a vote for their favorite displays on Portland Downtown’s Facebook page for Best Overall, Best Use of Merchandise, Best Theme and Most Original. Winners will be announced in early December.

Merry Madness Passport, deals, discounts and special offers at over 60 downtown Portland businesses. Collect official stamps from Dec. 1-31 for raffle prize packages. Passports can be pre-ordered at portlandmaine.com/passport.

Monument Square Tree Cam, now streaming live and stays on 24/7. Monument Square, 456 Congress St., Portland.

Pandora’s Winter Lights, illuminating on Black Friday and staying on through February. Longfellow Square, Tommy’s Park, Boothby Square, Lincoln Park, Pleasant Street Park and Congress Square Park in Portland.

Raymond Village Community Church holiday cookie sale, taking pre-orders for pickup 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at the church. Cookies available to order are: snickerdoodles, ginger snaps, holiday sugar cookies, pumpkin molasses, toffee nut squares, peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. $5 for a dozen. Orders due Dec. 15. To place an order, call the RVCC office at 655-7749 and leave a message with name, phone number, cookie choices and pick up time. Or send an email to [email protected] with the same information.

Virtual Midcoast Tree Auction, Dec. 4-12, featuring up to 70 lots in three categories: deluxe tree items, classic tree items and wreaths. Link will be made available at facebook.com/midcoasttreefestival. Items will be added to the auction as they are received. Businesses or individuals interested in donating items should contact Cory King at 725-8797 or [email protected] Donation forms at midcoastmaine.com.

Sunday 11/29

Holiday Light Parade, traveling a route in Windham with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hosted by Windham Fire & Rescue and Windham Parks & Recreation. Visit windhamrecreation.com for route details.

Tree Lighting, Food Drive and Light Parade, 4 p.m., kicking off from Industrial Park in Gorham. To maintain COVID safety, the parade will not include walkers, only vehicles/floats. Visit youtu.be/ePFFCsfJb_s for video on how to decorate a vehicle. Full details at gorhamrec.com.

Fairs & Festivals

Bar Mills Community Church Christmas Marketplace, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Free, barmillscommunitychurch.org.

Eat, Shop, Be Merry: Craft and Vendor Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5-6. Clarion Hotel Portland, 1230 Congress St., Portland. CDC guidelines will be followed. Visit the events section at facebook.com/clarionhotelmaine for details.

Midcoast Tree Festival, Nov. 27-29 at St. John’s Community Center, 43 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Proceeds benefit All Saints Parish and St. John’s Catholic School, Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, Dec. 4-6, includes holiday shopping, raffles, Wreaths Around the Holidays and Carols on the Common. Visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com for full schedule and details.

Saturday 12/5

Annual Italian Pastry Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland. This COVID-safe event is in lieu of the annual Christmas fair.

Outdoor Festival of Greens, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the gazebo at City Park, Washington Street, Bath, hosted by Bath Garden Club. Snow date Dec. 6. Visit visitbath.com for more information.

Pre-order fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill Meetinghouse) Parish House, Route 4A, Buxton. Order form found on the church’s Facebook page or call 929-4552. Items include wreaths, fudge, pies, cookies and mini breads. Welcome baskets will be auctioned. When picking up orders, pre-ordered hot lunch will be available with fish chowder, macaroni and cheese, homemade rolls and cookie.

Kids

The Holiday Express, Nov. 27 through Dec. 23, presented by the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum, $45 first class, $30 coach. Visit porttix.com/plan-your-visit/holiday-express-info/ for reservations.

