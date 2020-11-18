Veterans’ efforts are remembered

To the editor,

I used to think I was pretty swift on the uptake of history, until I read the “A Window on the Past” article in the Nov. 13 Sentry. It involved the launch of the “Ocean Faith” during March of 1942 during World War II.

We have ached and missed all the 15- to 20-minute parades in the area; Fourth of July, Memorial Day, etc., but especially there being no Veterans Day Parade this year.

It never dawned on me that Veterans Day, aka, Armistice Day, to end World War I (the war to end all wars, we wish) ended Nov. 11, 1918 at 11 a.m.

The parade down Broadway had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and possible accidental infection of the most at-risk seniors, who faced those horrible prospects – from front line sailors, field troops, air corps and Rosie the Riveters, machinists, WACS, WASPS and WAVES.

My wife and I happened to run into three veterans, one lady who served in the USN and two other servicemen (one was Army, but I’m not sure of the other’s branch) and thanked them for their service to our country. We ran into them at the Q Street Diner behind Shaw’s, purely by chance.

I still remember buying poppies, sold by vets back when I was a little kid. I never understood the significance until I read the “On Flanders Field,” where poppies grow in row by row. My wife’s grandfather was a machine gunner in the Ardenne forest in World War I.

I would be honored if the Sentry felt my words of praise and thanks to all the vets of all the conflicts who fought for our nation were printed so no veteran feels his/her effort has been forgotten.

I’d also like to suggest military aficionados to visit the Maine Military Museum on Peary Street in South Portland.

Glen and Ria Johnsen

South Portland

