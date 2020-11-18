CLEVELAND — Star defensive end Myles Garrett stayed home feeling sick and the Browns placed three more players, including starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey, on the COVID-19 list as the team prepares for this week’s home game against Philadelphia.

The team also placed dependable long snapper Charley Hughlett on the growing list. Andy Janovich and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard are already on the list after testing positive.

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski couldn’t elaborate on whether Conklin, Parkey or Hughlett tested positive for coronavirus, but it’s believed they’ve been identified as high risk due to close contact with a non-staff member who tested positive. If they continue to test negative, they’ll be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.

The Browns are holding all their meetings virtually as they continue to practice league-mandated intensive protocols.

Stefanski said Garrett has not tested positive. But because he’s not feeling well, the team is keeping him away from the facility as an added safety measure. The team did something similar with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. several weeks ago. Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and been a force all season for the Browns (6-3), who have already matched their win total from last season.

The NFL created the COVID list for players who either tested positive or have had close contact with an infected person or persons.

The Browns have had to shut down their headquarters twice since Friday in order to do contact tracing after being informed of positive tests. They also put quarterback Baker Mayfield on the COVID list for a few days after he had contact with a staffer who tested positive.

PANTHERS: Carolina said Wednesday that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is trying to snap a five-game losing streak.

It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s missed overall this season. The 2019 All-Pro injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being tackled late in the fourth quarter.

GIANTS: A sourse told The Associated Press that the New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo.

The person asked not to be identified because the team has not confirmed the move. He added veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, who was interviewed for the job after Coach Joe Judge was hired, will finish the season running the offensive line.

The stunning move came as the Giants (3-7) headed into a bye week with the new offensive line really starting to play well. New York has won two straight games to get back in the race for the NFC East title. It was not immediately clear what led to the firing.

Judge has already spoken with the media on Wednesday and he was not immediately available for comment. He is not scheduled to talk to the media again until Monday.

FORMER MIAMI Dolphins Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

According to a police report, Jones was walking in a gas station parking lot at 4:15 a.m. with a loaded handgun protruding from his pants pocket, and said he had never had a concealed weapons permit. Jones was difficult with officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, the report said.

Jones, 32, played for the Dolphins from 2010-19 and twice made the Pro Bowl. He was released March 18 and has been out of the NFL since.

FREE BURGERS FOR A 50 BURGER: If any pro football team scores 50 or more points in one game, McDonald’s is offering free cheeseburgers for a year for 50 fans.

All customers have to do is be the first 50 people to tweet the final score at the fast food chain to win the prize once game clock hits 00:00. The challenge started Nov. 12 and lasts through the Nov. 23 but so far no teams have scored enough points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous