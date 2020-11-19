Damian C. Erickson, 34, of Lyman, Maine passed away unexpectedly, from a single vehicle accident, in Lyman, on Nov. 7, 2020.

He was born in Bangor Maine on March 23, 1986, son of Vanessa Brewer Carson and Charles C. Erickson Sr.

Damian attended Newport schools and Nokomis Regional High.

He was well known for his radiant smile, his happy disposition and his big heart. Always a phone call away, to help anyone, with anything. He could do it all. He was his family’s everything.

At the time of his passing, Damian was employed by Maine Commercial Contracting of Buxton. He worked several years for New England Tech Air/Maine Steel in Scarborough and for Mainely Tin-Knocking of Lyman.

Damian was known for his passion and ability in welding.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, the love of his life, Amanda Nightingale, his cherished son, Carson Erickson, stepdad Ron Hewins, in-laws Sandy Nightingale and Allen Mooers. His grandmother, Glennis Brewer, his sisters, Veronica Mackey and husband Bill, Rachel Downing and partner Jeremy Clements, brother Charles Erickson Sr. and wife Kylie, and adored brother Dominic Erickson, and Aunt Maura Carson-Murray.

His nieces and nephews; William, Devon, Lexington, Layne, Lindsey, Zachary, Madelyn, Alivia, Faith, Nicholas, Liam, Charlie, Hope, Jace, Brantley. Godmother Nancy Booth and his long-time best friend Uncle Rick (Rick Clark.) Many cousins and beloved friends, as well as his dogs, Maggie and Duke.

Damian continues to shine his love and live on through the gift of organ donations.

Cremation will be held by Hope Memorial in Biddeford. A celebration of life will be held at a later day.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: