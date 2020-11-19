EPPING, N.H. – Larry B. Foss, 79, passed away Nov. 17, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H. after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born August 3, 1941 in Exeter, N.H., son of the late Maylon B. Foss and Sara (Beers) Foss.

Larry was a lifelong resident of Epping, N.H. He was one of two children in his family. Larry graduated from Epping High School, class of 1959 and enjoyed playing basketball while there. On August 30, 1963 he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra “Sandy” Nash and they raised two children together. Larry worked as a sheet metal technician in factories initially with Kingston Warren in Newfields and later from Profile Metal Forming in Raymond from which he retired around 2009.

Everyone that knows Larry, knew that his biggest hobby and passion was for Ten-Pin Bowling. He had been an avid bowler for 60 years. Decades were spent on bowling leagues in Dover, Manchester and Raymond, N.H. with the Southern NH Bowling Association. He bowled in many tournaments around the country. Larry was very proud to have bowled several perfect 300 games. He served as secretary year after year for many of the leagues he bowled in. Larry earned the honor of being inducted into the NH State USBC Association Hall of Fame.

In his younger years, Larry enjoyed snowmobiling and coaching little league baseball. He was also an avid golfer. Larry and Sandy could often be seen driving in their Mustang Convertible with the “Presley” license plate, heading to dinner or driving to spend time with their kids. They visited Graceland several times which was Sandy’s favorite place in the world. Larry also did the everyday chores whether it was mowing the lawn, cleaning the pool and tending to the garden.

Larry was a true gentleman and he will be missed by all that were fortunate to call him a friend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandy Foss; son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Jackie Foss, daughter and son-in-law, Sheree and John Savickas; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Thomas, Patrick, Nicholas, Emma, Serenity, Chance, Nadia; four great-grandchildren, Anthony, Colton, Dakota, Coral; sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Herb Dyer; two nieces and one nephew.

A public calling hour will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Epping, N.H. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The funeral service will be private.

Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Epping, N.H.

Flowers are acceptable, or donations may be made to the

NH SPCA,

P.O. Box 196,

Stratham, NH 03885

or to the

American Cancer Society,

2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110,

Bedford, NH 03110.

For more information, please visit http://www.brewittfuneralhome.com

Guest Book