The city of Portland announced Thursday it has begun offering grants of up to $10,000 to assist Portland businesses with maintaining their outdoor operations through the winter months.
In a news release, the city said the main objective of its Winter Business Sustainability Grant Program will be job retention during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses will have until Dec. 9 to apply, and applications are available online. Grant funds can be used for a variety of items – ranging from furniture, heaters, coverings, platforms, lighting, signage, barricades and other things – needed to extend outdoor business operations. All items covered by the grant must be purchased after Nov. 19 if a business wants to apply for a grant.
Last month, the Portland City Council approved $100,000 for the winter business program through funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
