Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8 adult, $4 child, $20 family. Social distancing guidelines, including wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer, in effect. Takeout available.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Nov. 19
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Nov. 19
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: Nov. 19
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Damian C. Erickson
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Welzel and Godbout of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club are recipients of the Presidential Volunteer Service Awards