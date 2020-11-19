SACO — Brenda Pollock, President of BLP Associates, presented The President’s Volunteer Service Award to Conrad Welzel and Jim Godbout for their outstanding volunteer service to their communities. Both are recognized for their notable volunteer work as Rotarians with the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club. The President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) is a civil award bestowed by the president of the United States. Established by executive order of George W. Bush, the award honors volunteers that give hundreds of hours per year helping people in need.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award can be granted to individuals, families and organizations located throughout the United States. Depending on the amount of service hours completed, recipients can earn the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and/or the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The President’s Volunteer Service Award was founded by George H. W. Bush and honors extraordinary individuals who demonstrate the traits of our 41st president — integrity, empathy, respect, optimism, conviction — in the face of opposition and the belief in the power of the human spirit,” Pollock said. “Volunteers are the engine of every organization, community, state and country. They truly help make a difference”.

BLP Associates is a certifying organization that recognizes community volunteers with the PVSA awards each year. Nominations for the award can be submitted on the company website at blpassoc.com and are open to volunteers ages 5 years and older. Recipients must be a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident of the United States. To determine the award level, Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards, nominees must submit their volunteer service completed within a 12-month period. Only unpaid acts of volunteer service benefitting others can be considered and may be submitted at https://brendapollock.com/pvsa.

Presented with the President’s Volunteer Gold Medal Service Award is Jim Godbout, a well-known local businessman who has worked tirelessly to help anyone in his community. The owner of Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Jim serves as a Rotarian with the Biddeford Saco Rotary Club and has clocked countless hours of volunteer work in Biddeford. Conrad Welzel is the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Silver Medal Service Award. Also a Rotarian with the Biddeford Saco Rotary Club, Welzel heads up several of the Rotary club’s sub-committees earning him this distinguished honor.

Each honorary received a personalized certificate, an official pin, medallion, and a congratulatory letter from President Donald Trump. “This is such an honor for all of us,” Welzel said. “We volunteer in our communities to help our neighbors in need. We never expect anything in return but I must say, this is quite the honor”.

Godbout said, “this community is one of the strongest communities in the whole world and I am so honored to be a part of it.”

“These two Rotarians are leaving their footprint in this world,” Pollock said. “We’re all honored to witness their journey of giving of themselves to help others”.

BLP Associates is a certifying organization for the Presidential Volunteer Service Awards and is located in Saco. For more information on this award or to nominate a volunteer for their service, visit www.BLPassoc.com.

