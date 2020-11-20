BRUNSWICK — Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of Brattle Book Shop in Boston, will give a virtual presentation on the value of old and rare books via Zoom at noon on Dec. 3.
Gloss, who is a frequent guest appraiser on PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow,” will talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop, which dates back to 1825.
Gloss will discuss and show some of his favorite finds and describe some of the joys of the hunt for books, as well as explain what makes a book go up in value. There is a question-and-answer session at the conclusion of his talk.
To take part in the Zoom session, hosted by Brunswick’s Curtis Memorial Library, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84779932358.
Gloss is a member of the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America, the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers, the New England Antiquarian Booksellers of America, the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Antiquarian Booksellers Association, the Committee for the Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair and the Boston Society. He also is a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society as well as serving on the Board of Overseers of the USS Constitution Museum.
For further information about this talk and more about book-collecting, appraisals and future free and open talks, call the store toll-free at (800) 447-9595, or visit their website, brattlebookshop.com.
