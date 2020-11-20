John Hoyt Crosby 1941 – 2020 BATH – John Hoyt Crosby of Bath, formerly of Georgetown, passed on Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 79. John was born on May 30, 1941 in Winchester, Mass. The Crosby family spent John’s childhood in Groton, Mass. on Green Acres and then moved to Washington, N.J. where he graduated from Washington High in 1959. He thought himself fortunate to grow up on farm lands with his cherished dogs and animals. John’s love of history and his patriotism started as both Cub and Eagle scout, continued with his service in the US Navy, and then with his involvement in war enactments around the state of Maine. During his tenure as Deputy Sherriff in Barre, Vt. he earned his degree in Computer Science from Johnson State College. As a professional, John shone in the computer world and taught at Andover College in South Portland where he was much admired by his students. In his later years he was an avid Patriots football fan and player of chess. John was preceded in death by his father Samuel, his mother Loraine; and his brother Parker Crosby. He is survived by his wife Rose Crosby, sister Susanne Bane and brother-in-law Douglas Bane, sister Sarah Crosby; his stepchildren and many nieces and nephews. John leaves his congregation of Jehovah Witnesses in Bath where he was an active and beloved member. As ardent family historian and one of the most devout, fair, and kind human beings, he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

