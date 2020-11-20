SKIING

Ending her 10-month break from racing, Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. is set to go first in a World Cup slalom Saturday in Levi, Finland, while the Sweden team has gone into quarantine and will miss both races this weekend.

According to the official start list released by FIS on Friday, Shiffrin was given No. 1 during the bib draw for the slalom season opener.

Another women’s slalom on the Black Levi course is scheduled for Sunday.

Shiffrin, a double Olympic and three-time overall World Cup champion, hasn’t raced since January.

The American’s season was cut short in February as she took a five-week break from racing following the death of her father, Jeff Shiffrin, and then the remainder of the season was canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Novak Djokovic reached the semifinals and eliminated Alexander Zverev by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 (4), ensuring the top four players in the world advanced at the season-ending event in London for the first time since 2004.

The top-ranked Djokovic set up a semifinal against Dominic Thiem on Saturday as he goes for a record-tying sixth title at the tournament, and a first since 2015.

Rafael Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal.

GOLF

PGA: Robert Streb birdied his last two holes on the Plantation course at Seal Island and matched his career low with a 9-under 63, giving him a two-shot lead over Camilo Villegas in the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Villegas had an even better finish to stay in range going into the weekend. His tee shot on the par-5 18th on the Plantation course hit a cart path on the right side of the fairway and bounced enough that he only had a 9-iron left over the water to a front pin. He was urging it to clear the water, and it landed just on the green and left him about 12 feet away for a closing eagle and a 66.

The final two rounds move to the Seaside course, which Joel Dahmen lit up Friday for a 9-under 61 that took him from outside the cut line to just outside the top 10.

Streb was at 14-under 128 at the only tournament he has won on the PGA Tour. It was the fourth time he shot 63, the most memorable in the second round at Baltusrol in the 2016 PGA Championship.

LPGA: Sei Young Kim making her first start since winning the KPMG Women’s PGA a month and half ago for her first major title, shot a 5-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead over Ally McDonald in the Pelican Women’s Championship at Belleair, Florida.

McDonald, who won her first LPGA Tour title late last month in the tour’s most recent event, shot a 66 to move to 7 under through two rounds.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jacques Blaauw shot an 8-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead over fellow South African Wilco Nienaber in the weather-delayed Joburg Open in Johannesburg.

Blaauw, ranked No. 476 in the world, was 13 under through two rounds. Nienaber followed his first-round 63 with a 67.

SOCCER

GERMANY: American youngster Gio Reyna has extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund.

Reyna, the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga, signed a new deal through June 2025, the club said. Reyna turned 18 on Nov. 13, a day after making his debut for the U.S. national team.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Seventh-ranked Cincinnati’s game against No. 25 Tulsa has been moved again in a shuffling of the American Athletic Conference schedule.

The Bearcats and Golden Hurricane are now set to play Dec. 12, a week before the planned date of the conference championship game. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, then moved to Dec. 4.

The AAC also announced new dates for five other games postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The first is Memphis at Navy on Nov. 28.

Three games have been set for Dec. 5: Houston at SMU, Memphis and Tulane and Tulsa at Navy. Houston at Memphis was rescheduled for Dec. 12.

• Phillip Fulmer, Tennessee’s athletic director and former football coach, said he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. And Miami’s Manny Diaz became the latest active football coach to announce he has contracted the virus.

Fulmer, 70, posted on Twitter that he is “feeling fine” and was deemed not to have been in close contact with any Tennessee athletes or “sport-specific staff members.”

Tennessee plays at No. 23 Auburn on Saturday.

Fulmer is a College Football Hall of Famer who coached the Vols for 17 years and won a national championship 1998. He has been Tennessee’s AD since 2017.

Diaz made a similar social media post earlier to announce he tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating. Diaz, 46, said he will work virtually with the No. 12 Hurricanes until he can return to the field.

• Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play in Saturday’s game at Stanford, according to a published report.

The Spokesman-Review, a Spokane newspaper, said de Laura might also miss the Nov. 27 game against Washington if he is placed in a 14-day quarantine.

Sports information director Bill Stevens declined to comment on the report.

Redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz are listed as backups to de Laura on the team’s depth chart. Neither has ever taken a snap in a game for the Cougars (1-1).

