COLUMBUS, Ohio — Master Teague ran a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Fields accounted for three scores and No. 3 Ohio State held off a comeback bid by Michael Penix Jr., Ty Fryfogle and No. 9 Indiana to win 42-35 on Saturday.

The Hoosiers (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half and made it a one-score game with 10:26 left, when Penix and Fryfogle connected on a 56-yard touchdown.

Penix was 27 of 51 for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdown passes..

The Buckeyes (4-0) put up 607 yards and led 35-7 early in the second half, but struggled to contain Penix and Fryfogle, who caught seven passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Fields was 18 of 30 for 300 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw his first three interceptions of the season and was sacked five times.

Garrett Wilson had seven catches for 169 yards – his fourth straight game of 100-plus yards – and two scores for the Buckeyes.

The running game helped Ohio State steady maintain control when things were getting dicey.

Penix passed for four touchdowns in the second half but also made a critical error, tossing an interception that Ohio State’s Shaun Wade returned for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter.

(6) FLORIDA 38, VANDERBILT 17: Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and the Gators (6-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an early deficit to beat the Commodores (0-7, 0-7) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Florida pulled into Vanderbilt Stadium an hour before kickoff already in uniform, hoping to avoid the visitors locker room as a coronavirus precaution. The Commodores opened the game by driving for a touchdown, but Trask helped get Florida on track for its seventh consecutive win in the series.

Trask, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, completed 26 of 35 passes to nine different receivers. He is the first quarterback in SEC history to throw 30 touchdown passes in seven games.

(15) COASTAL CAROLINA 34, APPALACHIAN STATE 23: Reese White scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run with 2:24 to play, and the host Chants (6-0 Sun Belt) beat the four-time defending Sun Belt champions (6-2) for the first time in seven tries.

