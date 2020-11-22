Right between the Rangeley Lake basin and the Bigelow Mountain Preserve, is a place to get away from everything—a home that will perhaps become a legacy property where generations of family can watch the leaves change, hear the loons cry and relax in nature.

These six acres overlook majestic Rangeley Lake, where Bald Mountain rises at the far west shore. The land here is so pristine that one of Poland Spring’s bottling sources is in Dallas Plantation. And the home is a safe haven that could become completely self-sufficient, with plenty of land for new gardens and solar panels.

Inside, there is so much space to come together and find privacy. There are six bathrooms total in the home, including some ensuite in the seven bedrooms. Upstairs and downstairs, little nooks and corners provide a quiet spot to read or converse. The basement level is fully finished and has a separate entrance. In the past the property has operated as a bed and breakfast and could easily return to business as a corporate retreat or events center as well.

This part of Maine is ideal for four seasons of recreation, full of woods and water to wander. Next month, the historic Saddleback Ski Resort will open for the first-time in five years. The property has benefitted from an enormous development investment intended to infuse economic growth in the region.

On an average day, residents can find time for activities like skiing, boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, hiking and more. Buyers looking to “get away from it all” will want to look closer and possibly never leave.

0 County Rd is listed at $1,400,000 by Tom and Julia Ranello, who have been living and working in Maine for over 30 years. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, the Ranellos know that buying or selling a home is a personal experience. You can reach them at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous