Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has indicated he doesn’t think a shutdown would be effective because our COVID-19 upsurge is related to private gatherings, but shutdowns are also effective as a messaging tool. The level of restrictions is an indicator by the government of how serious they think the issue is. By not implementing meaningful restrictions, Gov. Mills is also sending a signal that we’re doing OK.

I don’t know what stronger steps they can take besides a shutdown, but given the latest case numbers, press briefings are clearly not cutting it.

Cristos Lianides-Chin
South Portland

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles