Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has indicated he doesn’t think a shutdown would be effective because our COVID-19 upsurge is related to private gatherings, but shutdowns are also effective as a messaging tool. The level of restrictions is an indicator by the government of how serious they think the issue is. By not implementing meaningful restrictions, Gov. Mills is also sending a signal that we’re doing OK.

I don’t know what stronger steps they can take besides a shutdown, but given the latest case numbers, press briefings are clearly not cutting it.

Cristos Lianides-Chin

South Portland

