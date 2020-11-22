WESTBROOK – Rosemary Florence Anna Douglass Mains passed away on Nov. 19, 2020 at an assisted living facility in Portland of natural causes.

Rosemary was born Dec. 6, 1944 to Percy and Sybil (Turner) Douglass in Sunninghill, England. When Rosemary was 2, she had her first travel adventure when she came to the United Sates with her mother on the Queen Mary, and years later, Rosemary was able to travel back to England to visit with her grandparents, aunts and uncles.

She lived in Westbrook her whole life. She worked at Sebago Moc, Star Laundry, and while her children were growing up, she stayed at home and babysat other children and then went to work at Marden’s. Rosemary was lovingly referred to as “The Warden” by her husband Jimmy.

She loved the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, when she could spend time with Kelly and Vinnie, Jimmy and Courtney at their homes and the best part, time with her grandchildren. Rosemary was very proud of her grandchildren and being able to talk, to listen and laugh with them, making memories for her and them.

Rosemary always looked forward to having her Christmas dinner, a lobster roll, and being able to bring an extra one for her and a special friend back to her home. She also enjoyed being with family at cookouts, annual camping trips, going to the casino, playing cribbage and a “friendly” game of poker with her mother and sisters. She was on a bowling league and an avid reader.

Rosemary accepted her life with no expectations, but when a family event came along, she really just enjoyed being with family, we could always count on Rosemary to say it like it is, often giving her sisters and brothers a laugh or two. Rosemary had a heart of gold, she made friends easily and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Rosemary is predeceased by her husband, James; a stepdaughter, Raenette; and her father, Percy.

She is survived by her mother, Sybil Douglass; her children, Kelly Shaw and husband Vinnie, and James Mains Jr. and his wife Courtney; four grandchildren, Audrey and Caroline Shaw, and Grady and Maddyson Mains. She is also survived by her siblings, Sarah and husband Ralph, Gerry, Larry and wife Terri, Rhonda and husband John, Pam and husband Donnie, and Greg and wife Mary; and lots of nieces and nephews, too numerous to name.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Huston Rd., Gorham.

Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Rosemary’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosemary can be made to the Heart Association Foundation or Diabetes Foundation.

