BUXTON — One Buxton police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 and another has tested as probable, Police Chief Troy Cline reported Saturday.

The first officer is isolating with minor symptoms, Cline said, and other is in isolation pending further testing.

Cline said the entire staff, sworn and civilian, have been tested. The police facility and vehicles have been cleaned under CDC guidelines.

“In an abundance of caution, and to keep the public and staff safe, all personnel will be wearing additional personal protective equipment and taking extra safety precautions,” Cline wrote on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

Cline assured the public that officers will be available to respond to emergency calls and additional assistance from neighboring agencies will be available, if necessary.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: