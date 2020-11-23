Virtual Thanksgiving Day 4-Miler

Thursday through Sunday, $20 registration fee. portlandthanksgiving4miler.racewire.com

The 39th annual Thanksgiving Day 4-miler is virtual this year, and you have four days to run the course and submit your time. Proceeds benefit Partners for World Heath, Portland Trails and the St. Patrick’s Secondary School in Iten, Kenya. You’re also encouraged to share photos snapped during your time on the course on the event’s Facebook page. This year sure feels different, but there’s still much to be thankful for, so lace up those running shoes and give a little back with the added bonus of burning a few calories.

‘Nutcracker Behind the Mask’

Virtually on demand Friday through Dec. 12, free, donations appreciated. Maine State Ballet Facebook, Instagram and mainestateballet.org

Maine State Ballet launches its 44th season with a very sweet gift. You can stream the 40-minute narrated film “The Nutcracker Behind the Mask.” The famous holiday tale is set in 19th century Germany, and you’ll encounter the timeless characters of Clara, Uncle Drosselmeyer, the Nutcracker Prince and the Sugar Plum Fairy. You’ll see dancers Elizabeth Chadbourne, Arie Eiten, Rhiannon Pelletier, Jonathan Miele, Glenn Davis and Juliette Lauzier, among others, with choreography by former New York City Ballet dancer and artistic director Linda MacArthur Miele. Are you humming the theme yet?

Photo A Go-Go To Go

Friday through Dec. 8. bakeryphoto.com.

The annual Photo A Go-Go photography sale is happening virtually this year, and you’ve got a dozen days to grab photos made by local and nationally recognized photographers. Expect a wide range of works, from affordable small prints to high-end editions. The sale supports the Bakery Photo Collective’s darkroom and digital facility on Forest Avenue and provides funding for their educational workshops and artist talks. Happy photo shopping, and remember, don’t be negative!

Ice skating

3-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Rink at Thompson’s Point, 10 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $8. therinkatthompsonspoint.com.

The Rink at Thompson’s Point kicked off its ice skating season with full CDC guidelines in place and has designed the rink layout to allow for plenty of spacing on its 10,000 square feet of frozen surface. Rental skates are available for $3, and although the yurt, lounge and kid rink aren’t open this year, you can still have a ball slip slidin’ away. Have an ice day.

