WESTBROOK — Schools are closed and going fully remote until Dec. 7 following a number of positive COVID-19 cases and illnesses that have impacted staffing.

The change was announced to families Monday.

A “number of staff members have been affected,” with positive cases among transportation employees as well, said School Committee Chairperson Noreen Poitras.

“We found out today at Saccarappa there are cases, and because transportation is now involved we thought it’d be better to go entirely remote,” Poitras told the American Journal.

Poitras did not have the number of possible cases at the school or among transportation employees.

On Nov. 22, the school department announced a positive case at the high school with closure initially slated to end Dec. 2. On Nov. 20, Congin Elementary went fully remote after one person with the virus was found to have had close contact with a number of staff and students, initially slated to return to school at the end of the month.

“This is due to the large number of staff that will be absent due to both quarantine and sickness. We just cannot cover that many absences,” Superintendent Peter Lancia said in a letter to parents announcing the Congin closure.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: