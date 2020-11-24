BOWDOIN — A Lisbon Falls man was charged with operating under the influence following a crash on Lewis Hill Road Monday night.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office was called about the crash at 8:17 p.m. Chief Deputy Brett Strout said Adam Call, 23, of Lisbon Falls was charged with operating under the influence, aggravated operation after habitual offender classification and driving to endanger.

Strout said that a witness told the sheriff’s office that the driver walked away from the crash. A deputy allegedly found Call walking as he approached the crash, Strout said.

Call was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries before he was taken to Two Bridge Regional Jail in Wiscasset, Strout said.

Call posted a $500 cash bail and was released from Two Bridges Regional Jail Tuesday morning, according to the jail.

