The University of Maine has halted its winter sports schedules for at least two weeks “due to positive (COVID-19) test results on campus, including among individuals involved with the varsity athletic programs,” the school announced Tuesday afternoon.

The decision, made by university president Joan Ferrini-Mundy in consultation with the University of Maine System and other campus leaders, affects games through at least Dec. 8. The school will re-evaluate the situation at that time, according to a media release.

This decision will affect the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the men’s and women’s ice hockey programs. All games scheduled to be played between Wednesday and Dec. 8 have been canceled.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reports said UMaine men’s basketball team would not play No. 4 Virginia in its season opener on Wednesday because a member of the Maine team tested positive for COVID-19.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium, as well as other national media outlets, reported Tuesday that the Maine team had left the Mohegan Sun casino facility in Uncasville, Connecticut, which has been dubbed Bubbleville.

According to the tournament schedule, Virginia will now play Towson. Maine was also scheduled to play a second game at Mohegan Sun on Friday against Central Connecticut State and then play at Quinnipiac in Hamden, Connecticut on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the tournament that the UMaine women’s basketball team was scheduled to play at Mohegan Sun on Saturday and Sunday was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Maine was scheduled to play No. 6 Mississippi State on Saturday, with the University of Connecticut meeting Quinnipiac on the other side of the bracket. On Monday night, UConn announced its women’s team went into a 14-day pause on activities. On Tuesday, the entire tournament, called the Air Force Reserve Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge, was canceled.

The Maine men’s team had traveled to Connecticut on Monday, arriving around 6 p.m. Upon arrival they would have been tested for COVID-19 and then isolated in their rooms.

En route to the tournament site, Barron told the Press Herald that his team had not had a single positive test during the school year but was fully aware that could change.

“So far we’ve had a lot of success and our guys have taken it seriously,” Barron said. “We’re just doing our part, washing hands and wearing masks but that doesn’t guarantee that everything goes off without a hitch. So much seems to be beyond your control.

“There’s a lot of anxiety around it. I don’t mean fear. I don’t think our guys have fear but it’s just anxious about whether or not we actually get to play.”

The University of Maine has not hosted an athletic event since early March. It opted to delay the start of its men’s ice hockey season instead of hosting the University of Massachusetts last weekend.

On Monday, Ken Ralph, the school’s athletic director, said UMaine has not been cleared to host athletic events. Asked what specifically has to change for UMaine to host games, Ralph reiterated, “all I can tell you is we have not been cleared to host yet.”

This story will be updated.



