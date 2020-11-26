Rabies clinic

A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats is set for 1-3 p.m. Dec. 5, at Buxton Public Works Garage, 215 Portland Road.

Dogs are required to be on a leash and cats must be carriers. The cost $8 per vaccination, cash only.

For faster service and a more than one-year vaccination, bring your pet’s previous rabies vaccination certificate.

There will be limited occupancy inside the garage, with one person per household allowed. Face coverings are required.

The Hollis Animal Clinic, the towns of Buxton and Hollis and the Vacationland Dog Club sponsor the clinic.

For more information, call Buxton Town Hall 929-6171.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: