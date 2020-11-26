Light parade Sunday

Vehicles decked out with holiday lights will parade through town from 4:15-5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The parade begins at Gorham Industrial Park, proceeds along Main and South streets, Morrill Avenue and Ball Park Road and finishes at Robie Park near the high school. Santa will wave from a truck along the route but will not visit with children following the parade as has been the custom.

“We’re going to keep Santa safe,” said Gail Platts at the Gorham Recreation Department.

Trees will be lit, Platt said, but there will not be a ceremony. Donations for the food pantry will not be collected at the park but donations are encouraged at the pantry at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Bins are also located at Baxter Memorial Library and the Gorham Public Safety Building.

Ball Park Road will be closed from 4:15-6 p.m.

White Rock tree lighting

The White Rock Friendship Club will host its 36th annual tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road.

The Christmas story will be read, carols will be sung, hot chocolate will be served and Santa will arrive on a White Rock Fire Station fire truck.

This will be an outdoor event only with masks and social distancing required.

Invasive ash borer in town

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service reports evidence of one case of emerald ash borer detected in Gorham.

“The emerald ash borer is one of the most serious invasive species threatening our ash resources and forests. All species of (Fraxinus) ash trees, but not (Sorbus) mountain ash, that grow in Maine are susceptible to injury and death by the emerald ash borer,” the department’s web site reported.

It was first detected in Cumberland County in September 2019 in Portland.

Other cases confirmed this fall were in Van Buren, Ogunquit, Parsonfield and Shapleigh, the department reported.

For more information or to report a suspected case, call the Maine Forest Service Insect and Disease Lab at 287-2431.

