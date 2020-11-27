SCARBOROUGH — Hospice of Southern Maine announced on Nov. 17 that its inaugural fundraising event, Hike for Hospice, was one of the most successful to date, raising $112,765.

The virtual event took place through October and was inspired by other Hike for Hospice events around the world, said a press release from Emily Broadbent of Fluent IMC.

An additional $12,283 of in-kind donations was raised, and proceeds will support Hospice of Southern Maine’s Gosnell Memorial Hospice House and Home Hospice Program “as well as the nonprofit’s overall mission to provide compassion, care and comfort through end of life,” said the release.

Originally planned as an accessible 5K walk on the Eastern Trail or a one-mile stroll on a paved route, Hike for Hospice’s virtual event allowed for participants to create their own walking route, said the Hospice of Southern Maine’s website.

In an email, Broadbent said that there were 241 participants with the majority participating as part of 31 teams and an additional 11 dog participants.

“(The event) was open to anyone in the community, encouraging participants to run, walk, or hike as a positive and healthy activity to reaffirm life, remember loved ones who have been touched by hospice, and raise awareness for this high-quality end-of-life care,” the release said.

A nonprofit organization, Hospice of Southern Maine, organized in 2001, began providing direct patient service in 2004, and now cares for more than 1,800 patients overall, said the release. A collaborative effort of leaders and health care providers in York and Cumberland County, Hospice of Southern Maine is the largest independent hospice services provider in southern and western Maine.

Although Hike for Hospice couldn’t take place in-person this year, Hospice of Southern Maine was “thrilled” to have such a great turnout, CEO Daryl Cady said.

“It’s been a very challenging year for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one, and it became clear early on that this event offered a critical opportunity for our community to come together during this time,” she said. “We are beyond grateful to those who participated and fundraised on behalf of Hospice of Southern Maine.”

Hospice of Southern Maine hopes to bring people together in next year’s Hike For Hospice, which is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, the release said.

“We hope to have an in-person event next year, but even so, there will definitely be a virtual option offered as well,” Cady said. “The virtual option is a very powerful way to include everyone who wants to participate, even if they live halfway across the country or world.”

