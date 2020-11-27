Having failed in the courts to overturn the election, President Trump and his legal team’s political nuclear option – get Republican-controlled state legislatures to ignore the vote for President-elect Joe Biden and send Trump’s slate of electors to the Electoral College instead – is also failing. Despite potential wiggle room for the Trump campaign under Article II of the Constitution, most experts believed this political strategy was a long shot.
Americans have never before witnessed such a blatant attempt, by a sitting president, to retain power by subversion. When Trump violated his oath to protect and defend the Constitution by soliciting foreign interference in our electoral process, for which he was impeached, he did so surreptitiously. This is different and much more brazen because it is being done in the light of day.
In the end, it will be the electorate who decided that the government’s legitimacy and power rests with the people, not with one person.
Jim Paladino
Tampa, Fla.
