After one of the most scrutinized elections in American history, some – not all – supporters of Donald Trump are challenging the final outcome of the Electoral College vote as well as the popular vote. This is after a thorough and heavily observed polling process in which both Democrats and Republicans monitored the actual counting of votes.

The realization that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket won the election needs to be acknowledged by the Republican Party, and it needs to come from senators (Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell) to address the baseless claims of a fraudulent election.

The Democrats ended up fighting “hanging chads” in 2000 and, though winning the popular vote in 2016, lost the Electoral College vote. It was taken in stride, an easy transition happened and the country moved on.

It is time for the Republican Party to move on.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

