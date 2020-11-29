PORTLAND – Gertrude Isabel (Bart) Byard passed away peacefully at home in Portland on Nov. 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 92 years young. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and always a city girl at heart, Gertrude spoke fondly of her early days working on Wall Street, shopping at Macy’s, and following the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Gertrude married George Byard in 1952. After a few more years in New York, the couple moved to Edison, N.J. to raise their family. During this time, Gertrude was an active member of the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and served as a volunteer for many church and school related activities.

Always an avid beachgoer, Gertrude had many fine memories of time spent on the beaches and boardwalks of the Rockaways and the Jersey Shore. Throughout her lifetime, Gertrude enjoyed traveling to many diverse destinations including Mexico, Spain, Canada, China, New Orleans, Utah, and California.

Gertrude always enjoyed going to the racetrack to handicap the thoroughbred horses and she never missed an opportunity to indulge in the sights and sounds of the casino slot machines. In many of her gambling adventures, she was often far luckier than most.

After her husband’s retirement, Gertrude moved to the Rossmoor Community in Cranbury, N.J. During this time, she continued with her volunteer activities at a local hospital.

Some years after her husband’s passing in 1996, Gertrude moved to Portland to be closer to her family. She enjoyed many visits, outings, and get-togethers (often including Maine’s fresh seafood) with her family in Maine and Massachusetts.

Gertrude is survived by her son, Richard Byard and his wife Lucile Merin of Auburn, her daughter, Laura Schofield and her husband Tom Schofield of Weston, Mass.; granddaughter, Jillian Merrill and her husband Jason Merrill of Auburn, and granddaughter, Meredith Ivers and her husband Nicholas Ivers of Minot. She is also survived by her two great-grandchildren, Eliza Merrill and Ellison Ivers.

Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, George Byard; her brothers Charles, Donald and Joseph Bart, her sister, Evelyn Carlsson; and niece, Linda Carlsson.

A private burial service will be conducted at the Commander William Doyle Veterans’ Cemetery in Arneytown, N.J. A separate Celebration of Life ceremony for Gertrude will be planned for family and friends once public health conditions allow.

Gertrude’s family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Beacon Hospice organization for their caring assistance during her final days.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Gertrude’s online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that consideration be given to a donation to the

Good Shepard Food Bank of Maine,

P.O. Box 1897

Auburn, ME 04211-1807

Guest Book