Photo by Brianna Soukup
Jo Ellis, in Portland, is thankful for the good music that has come out recently. “I feel like artists are doing a lot to keep people’s spirits up,” she said.
Photo by Brianna Soukup
Megan Snow watched the sun set at Kettle Cove in Cape Elizabeth on Nov. 18. Snow works at a retirement home and said she is thankful for her job and to be able to live with her parents while she gets herself situated. “I know a lot of people are either unemployed or they can’t find a job right now,” Snow said. “I mean, I’m still working at a minimum-wage job, but it is something.”
Photo by Brianna Soukup
“I’m thankful that I’m still here,” Glynda Boynton of South Portland said. She recently returned home after a fall, spending weeks in the hospital and then a rehabilitation facility. “I hope I’m getting better. This is the second time I’ve been outside today.”
Photo by Brianna Soukup
Photographed in Portland on Nov. 18, Aime Ntahiraja says he is thankful for his family.
Photo by Brianna Soukup
Rosa Arteaga said she has had a difficult year. She is currently living at a shelter in Portland after losing her housing in Bangor and hasn’t been able to see her youngest child in three years. Arteaga said this year she is thankful for her three children. “I love them with all my heart.”
Photo by Brianna Soukup
In Portland on Nov. 24, Tulliah Herr said: “I’m thankful for masks and scientists. I’m also thankful for how the election turned out and for all the small businesses that are staying open because I think that is very impressive and it has taken a lot of work.”
Photo by Brianna Soukup
Jennifer Goodine of Cape Elizabeth, while sitting at Willard Beach in South Portland, said, “I’m thankful for my guardian angels,” Both her father and brother-in-law died in 2020. “I have received so many signs from them both.”
Photo by Brianna Soukup
Brother Arnold Hadd joined the Sabbathday Lake Shakers, the only active Shaker community in America, over 40 years ago. “One of our founders, Father James, said, ‘Lord make us thankful for the necessities of life and even more thankful for the Gospel.’ I would add that especially in these unusual times we are thankful for our community and we’re thankful for the love that is around. And we hope that we are also thankful to pass out that love.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Maine fishermen tops in payouts from trade relief program
-
Times Record Opinion
The Maine Idea: How governors use, and misuse, their powers
-
Do This
Live Music Lineup: Bluegrass, harp and a whole lotta Love
-
News
Mainers find silver linings, even in these worst of times
-
Local & State
In photos: Mainers talk about what they’re grateful for
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.