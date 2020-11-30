Thanksgiving is over, but being thankful doesn’t have to end with the holiday. Despite the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic, finding reasons to be grateful can help make our lives better. Research has shown that gratitude can have health benefits, from sleeping better, to feeling less stress and more contentment. Throughout November, Press Herald Staff Photographer Brianna Soukup recorded images of Mainers who told her what they are thankful for.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Jo Ellis, in Portland, is thankful for the good music that has come out recently. “I feel like artists are doing a lot to keep people’s spirits up,” she said.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Megan Snow watched the sun set at Kettle Cove in Cape Elizabeth on Nov. 18. Snow works at a retirement home and said she is thankful for her job and to be able to live with her parents while she gets herself situated. “I know a lot of people are either unemployed or they can’t find a job right now,” Snow said. “I mean, I’m still working at a minimum-wage job, but it is something.”

Photo by Brianna Soukup

“I’m thankful that I’m still here,” Glynda Boynton of South Portland said. She recently returned home after a fall, spending weeks in the hospital and then a rehabilitation facility. “I hope I’m getting better. This is the second time I’ve been outside today.”

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Photographed in Portland on Nov. 18, Aime Ntahiraja says he is thankful for his family.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Rosa Arteaga said she has had a difficult year. She is currently living at a shelter in Portland after losing her housing in Bangor and hasn’t been able to see her youngest child in three years. Arteaga said this year she is thankful for her three children. “I love them with all my heart.”

Photo by Brianna Soukup

In Portland on Nov. 24, Tulliah Herr said: “I’m thankful for masks and scientists. I’m also thankful for how the election turned out and for all the small businesses that are staying open because I think that is very impressive and it has taken a lot of work.”

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Jennifer Goodine of Cape Elizabeth, while sitting at Willard Beach in South Portland, said, “I’m thankful for my guardian angels,” Both her father and brother-in-law died in 2020. “I have received so many signs from them both.”

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Brother Arnold Hadd joined the Sabbathday Lake Shakers, the only active Shaker community in America, over 40 years ago. “One of our founders, Father James, said, ‘Lord make us thankful for the necessities of life and even more thankful for the Gospel.’ I would add that especially in these unusual times we are thankful for our community and we’re thankful for the love that is around. And we hope that we are also thankful to pass out that love.”

