I would like to add some information and ideas to Seth Borenstein’s article about the contribution of food to the climate crisis.

He makes some major suggestions as to what can be done to mitigate the climate emergency with respect to our food. He omits, however, the greenhouse gas release involved in the growing of food for the billions of cows, pigs and chickens that are destined to be our food.

Last year, 92 million acres of land in the US was devoted to growing corn, yielding 14 billion bushels; and 85 million acres yielding 4 billion bushels of soybeans. Almost all these crops are destined to be feed for factory- farmed animals. Tractors that work those acres burn fuels that are used for plowing and seeding; spreading fertilizer, herbicide and insecticide; harvesting crops and bringing those crops to where the animals feed. Millions of gallons of gasoline and diesel are burned. In addition, those fertilizers, herbicides and insecticides need energy from burning coal, oil and natural gas for their manufacture. We are talking here about a tremendous amount of carbon dioxide pumped into the atmosphere.

Considering that this situation also exists in Canada, Central and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, and you can see a major problem that threatens all life on our planet.

Seriously reducing our animal consumption will go a long way in preventing the future disasters that are forecast for us, as Seth Borenstein infers.

Len Frenkel

South Portland

