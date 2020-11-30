The Patriots placed wide receiver Julian Edelman on their COVID-19 reserve list Monday.
It is unknown if Edelman has tested positive for the virus or been deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who has. If he tested positive, Edelman must self-quarantine for at least 10 days. The 34-year-old receiver has already missed the team’s last five games weeks after undergoing surgery for a chronic knee issue and being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 31.
Edelman is the ninth Patriot to land on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list and first since mid-October. He has 21 catches for 315 yards this season, most in a 179-yard game at Seattle in Week 2. Edelman has been eligible to practice for almost two weeks, but remains sidelined.
The Pats have been operating under the assumption Edelman could return to play this season. Their next games are both in Los Angeles, on Sunday afternoon against the Chargers and next Thursday night at the Rams. Edelman won’t see game action until at lest Week 15, when the Patriots are scheduled to play at Miami on Dec. 20.
Asked Monday during a radio interview on WEEI when Edelman might return, Pats Coach Bill Belichick said: “He’s got tremendous will and a great work ethic, and (he’s) very competitive,” the coach added. “Football is very important to him, so it would take a lot for me to count him out, put it that way.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Uncategorized
Winter Survival Kit
-
Sports
Metcalf, Wilson shine as Seahawks keep Eagles grounded, improve to 8-3
-
Nation & World
Trump’s controversial virus adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job
-
News
Winthrop man pleads guilty to charges in connection to fatal overdose in Farmington
-
Business
Maine restaurant industry presses Sen. Collins to support federal relief
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.