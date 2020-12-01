Edward Lovely writes in his guest column of Nov. 27, “It can’t happen here (or can it?),” about the possibility of an authoritarian individual in the Oval Office. We should be more worried about the reality of authoritarian, anonymous, unelected Big Government, at all levels, writing design specifications for automobiles, light bulbs, dishwashers and social studies curricula.
James R Von Benken,
Topsham
Topsham
