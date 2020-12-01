WALDOBORO – Harold C. “Junior” Ralph Jr., 86, of Waldoboro, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, at Quarry Hill in Camden. He was born on Feb. 13, 1934, to Harold C. and Maude (Burns) Ralph. Junior was the youngest of four siblings.

Throughout his life, Harold travelled from Maine to Florida grooming and training harness racing horses for his father’s stable. In later years, he worked at Harold C. Ralph Chevrolet in Waldoboro. Harold loved sports and although he followed the Red Sox, he was a lifelong New York Yankees fan. An avid reader of the newspaper sports pages, there was nothing he did not know about Boston happenings. He liked TV game shows, watching New England sports teams, and being in his home.

Harold “Junie” was a sweet man who liked to joke and tease a bit! He was always interested in learning about the lives of family members and friends. He had an incredible memory. It was a joy to spend time with him because he was kind and caring of others.

For the past two years Harold resided at Quarry Hill in Camden. Although Covid restricted family visits, his caretakers became his community. It would be impossible to name all the people who touched his life at Quarry Hill. From the kitchen staff, custodians, receptionist, activity staff, social workers, to the phenomenal C.N.A.’s and nurses, his family offers their deepest gratitude. A very special thank you to Sierra Hupper, Theresa Wotton-Benner and Leo Thibodeau, and his buddy, Andrew Barnes who offered him unwavering kindness and understanding throughout his two years as a resident.

Harold was predeceased by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald, who passed away just three days earlier and Claire Ralph; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Maynard Eugley, and brother-in-law, Richard Crabtree. He was also predeceased by brother-in-law, David Sidelinger.

He is lovingly survived by his sister, Greta Crabtree and his companion, Alice Turner. He will be greatly missed by his niece, Harolyn York and her husband Jeffrey Evangelos, and nieces and nephew, Denise (George) Gould, Lori (John) Sisler, Rhonda (Clint) Collamore, and Steven (Joylie) Ralph.

A private family graveside will be held at the Orff’s Corner Cemetery in Waldoboro.

