STANDISH – Kenneth P. Lund, 78, three-time Racing Hall of Fame recipient, husband of Vesta, passed away at his home on Nov. 28, 2020.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22), in Buxton.

Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing both inside and outside the funeral home.

