SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Terry Joe Swann, 73, passed away at home on Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and sister.

Born and raised in Portland, Maine, he was the son of Josephine (Nelson) Swann and the late Oliver Swann. He graduated from Portland High School and received a B.A. in criminal justice from the University of Maine Portland, in Gorham.

Ten days after graduating, Terry joined the Army Security Agency for four years, maintaining a Top Secret Crypto Clearance. He served in Vietnam for combat support of the 196th Light Infantry Brigade in the Tay Ninh Provence and then farmed out to 5th Special Forces on top of Nui Ba Dinh. He also served in the 9th Infantry in Bearcat base camp and fought in Operation Gadsen, Operation Enterprise with the 4th Infantry and Operation Junction City Phase One with the 196th.

Terry was a Maine State Trooper stationed in Troop F in Houlton in 1970 and in 1976 was assigned to the greater Augusta area, particularly Randolph, Chelsea and Pittston. He also worked for Portland Gas and Light and the Portland Post Office.

Along with his wife, he served as a eucharistic minister for the Diocese of Springfield, most recently at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, and as a volunteer for Mercy Medical Center.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Carole (Cartmill) Swann of Springfield, Mass.; his mother, Josephine Swann of Swan’s Island and Orono; his daughter, Carla Swann of Windham; his stepsons, Sean O’Connor and his wife Hallie of Pooler, Ga., and Cody O’Connor of Savannah, Ga.; his brother Russell Swann and his wife Donna of Windham; his sister, Susan Sargent and her husband William of Trenton; nieces, Elizabeth Levasseur of Hudson; Colleen Cummings of Lamoine; and Natalie Sargent of Trenton; his nephews, Russell Swann, Jr. of Raymond, and Andrew Swann of Windham; his grandsons, Cameron Maroux, Danny Burns Jr. and Michael Burns; his great-granddaughter, Ella McVane and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Oliver Swann; a daughter, Jacqueline Swann and a brother, Steven Swann.

A public walk-thru visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from 9-11 a.m., at Nowak Funeral and Cremation Services, 15 Ludlow Ave., Springfield, Mass., and then proceeding to St. Catherine of Siena Church for a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Park Cemetery. For additional details or to express online condolences, please visit http://www.nowakfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Baystate Hospice,

Disabled American Veterans, or D’Amour

Center for Cancer Care.

