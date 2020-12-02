Scratch Baking Co. in South Portland is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The popular bakery in Willard Square posted about the closure on Facebook Tuesday, saying that “staff are isolating and being tested” and that the business will reopen “as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Restaurants aren’t required to close because of a positive test among staff or customers, but many have voluntarily done so since the start of the pandemic.

