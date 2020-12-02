STANDISH — A Standish man and a New Gloucester woman were arrested early Nov. 25 after leading Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies on a car chase that ended on Portland Water District property.

A deputy saw a vehicle driving erratically and attempted to stop it about 2 a.m. on Chadbourne Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When it did not stop, another deputy at the intersection of North Gorham and Great Falls roads set up a tire deflation device, which eventually disabled the vehicle.

The driver, Siggi Hodhr Averysson, 40, of Standish, was arrested on charges of possession of hypodermic apparatuses, eluding an officer, criminal mischief, violating condition of release, driving to endanger, operating while license suspended, operation of defective vehicle and attaching false plates. He is being held at Cumberland County Jail.

Averysson was reported missing last November after he was evicted from his residence in Raymond for failing to pay rent. He was found living in the woods a week later.

The passenger, Zilphy Avery, 21, of New Gloucester, was arrested on outstanding warrants. She was not listed Wednesday as being held at the jail.

Narcotics were found in the vehicle at the time of arrest and Averysson and Avery were assessed for possible overdoses.

Windham and Gorham Police Departments and Standish Fire/EMS were also at the scene.

