Age Friendly South Portland, Cub Scouts Pack 22, and Boy Scouts Troop 23 recently teamed up to build wooden supports for community sand barrels that residents can use to make walkways in their communities less slippery this winter season.

The Community Sand Barrels Program is led by Age Friendly South Portland in partnership with the Public Works Department. In its pilot season, the program will focus on the Knightville and Thornton Heights neighborhoods.

Members of Age Friendly South Portland, Cub Scout Pack 22, and Boy Scout Troop 23, from left, are Max Cassidy, Camden Horn, Bao Bui, Blake Kierstead, Nathan Kierstead, Shawn Norton, Baeddan Norton, Megan Norton, Jane Norton, Bill Gratton, Gabby Gratton, Dan Pugatch, Wyatt Pugatch, Andrew Borrelli, Adrian Borrelli, Stephanie Carpenito (AFSP), Gavin Sturges, Amelia Sturges, Laura Lee (AFSP), Patrick Olsen and Gavin Olsen. Courtesy photo

Earlier this November, more than 25 Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and their parents convened at the Wainwright Fields Complex to build the 10 supports that will be strategically positioned throughout the two neighborhoods. Age Friendly South Portland gives a big thanks to the scouts for their hard work in constructing the supports and for helping kick off its pilot program with great success.

In the coming weeks, Knightville and Thornton Heights residents will find the community sand barrels in their neighborhoods. We hope they serve you well this winter.

If the pilot program is a success, Age Friendly South Portland expects to expand the program into additional neighborhoods next winter season.

Chad MacLeod is co-chair of Age Friendly South Portland.

