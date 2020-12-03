Art

Dec. 3-Jan. 3

Guest artist Anna Low at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Gallery hours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Face masks and social distancing required.

Music

Dec. 3

Virtual Concert: Student Jazz Ensemble, USM School of Music, 8-10 p.m. Free, reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/virtual-concert-jazz-ensemble.

Dec. 4

2020 Winter Gala, USM School of Music, 5:30-8 p.m., virtual concert. $50. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/2020-winter-gala for more information and tickets.

Dec. 5

Virtual Concert: The USM Composers Ensemble Showcase, USM School of Music, 8-9:30 p.m. Free, but reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/virtual-concert-usm-composers-ensemble-showcase.

Dec. 6

Virtual Concert: USM Vocal Jazz Ensemble, USM School of Music, 8-9:30 p.m. Free, but reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/virtual-concert-usm-vocal-jazz-ensemble.

