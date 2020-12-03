Anna Low is the featured guest artist at Gallery 302 from Dec. 3 through Jan. 3. Low is the owner of Purplebean Bindery, an Auburn business focused on creating unique, durable and inspiring blank journals. Shown here is her work in “Late Winter Murder.” Contributed / Gallery 302

Art

Dec. 3-Jan. 3

Guest artist Anna Low at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Gallery hours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Face masks and social distancing required.

Music

Dec. 3

Virtual Concert: Student Jazz Ensemble, USM School of Music, 8-10 p.m. Free, reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/virtual-concert-jazz-ensemble.

Dec. 4

2020 Winter Gala, USM School of Music, 5:30-8 p.m., virtual concert. $50. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/2020-winter-gala for more information and tickets.

Dec. 5

Virtual Concert: The USM Composers Ensemble Showcase, USM School of Music, 8-9:30 p.m. Free, but reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/virtual-concert-usm-composers-ensemble-showcase.

Dec. 6

Virtual Concert: USM Vocal Jazz Ensemble, USM School of Music, 8-9:30 p.m. Free, but reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/virtual-concert-usm-vocal-jazz-ensemble.

