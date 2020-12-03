Grade 12
High Honors
Katlyn Bickford, Michaela Chapman, Tatum Eastman, Orion Galipeau, Ketlin Hila, Nicholas Hill, William Harriman, Delaney Hatch, Ethan LaCourse, Matthew Laflamme, Matthew Maynard, Isabella McAfee, Alex McAlevey, Katherine Mendoza-Yanes, Bethany Painchaud, Emily Poisson, Syeda M Raidah, Nicholas Reissfelder, David Robertson, Cody Savage, Jared Savage, Blake Wilkinson, Caleb Viger
Honors
Ashjan Abdulsalam, Drew Boisvert, Dadrian Brown, Alec Descoteaux, Thomas Golden, Logan Grondin, Allie Hayden, Brady Kaler, Pauline Kheang, Christian Lafrance, Abraham C Lincoln, Sally McGrath, Madison Nielsen, Emmsnuel Nkunzimana, Joshua Paquet, Joshua Rudman, Jack Smith, Colin Tippett, Lauren Troegner
Honorable Mention
Megan Barclay, Emily Boilard, Alexandra Dutil, Renee Dutremble, Brielle Eon, Anthony Gendron, Sean Gonneville, Coley Hatt, Justin Mozzicato, Kristin Osbon, Dominic Roberts, Mason Stagg, Grace York
Grade 11
High Honors
Lillian Atwater, Abigail Bouthillette, Avery Cadorette, Vivi Cao, Katrienna Collins, Chloe Harding, Selena Huot, Kaleb Janelle, Joshua Knight, Ashley Lightfoot, Hong Xiang Liu, Melandi Martel, Mariah Morrell, Jorin Mpemba, Madison Niemoeller, Kaelly O’Guinn, Andrew Ouellette, Isabella Thibault, Hailey Wilmot
Honors
Josiah Aranovitch, Hailey Bedard, Kyle Benson, Nadezhda Bertuch, Jasmine Bouchard, Michaela Bouthillette, Caleb D’Amico-Landry, Lydia Fay, Madeline Fleurent, Aiden Gosselin, Jacob Landry, Shea O’Connor, Enoc Padi, Noah Pinkham, Belinda Twahira, Isaiah Wright
Honorable Mention
Katelyn Beam, Alexis Berry, Margaret Boislard, Kalvin Camire, Nicholas Couture, Kelly Dang, Justin Demeule, Kyle Dion, Hannah Gosselin, Maria Greenlaw, Isabella Hall, Jared Hussey, Kelsie Keely, Hong Ru Liu, Brady Maloney, Brooks Marquis, Logan Morris, Brady Nielsen, Rylie Pleau, Kerri Scott, Cole Vadnais, Christopher Walton
Grade 10
High Honors
Katelyn Ashenfelter, Drew Bouchard, Ella Burnell, Peter Burton, Kyan Daigle, Mackenzie Day, Ariana Descoteaux, Ellie Fournier, Hunter Frechette, Helena Gabryszewski, Abigail Gosselin, Kaylie Hammond, Brianna Haskell, Rebecca Hatt, Amber Huot, Emery Hutchins, Khianna Jackson, Kayleigh Keely, Annika LeBlond, Kristianna Libby, Julia Maloney, Hannah McCurry, Thomas McLain, Lexie Meserve, Ngoc Nguyen, Emma Paquet, Laura Perreault, Emma Raymond, Lydia Robertson, Julius Silva, Ally Thompson, Riley Turner, Richardson Victorino, Trinatie Vincent
Honors
Ahmed Al Mshakheel, Fatimah Ali, Alexis Barclay, Abigail Bickford, Kaden Cadorette, Nicholas Carpenter, Julia Corbeil, Elliana Durkee, Riley Estes, Madalena Faustino, Saige Gagne, Abigail Hughes, Nicholas Jacques, Devin Johnson, Sarah Labbe, Adrianna Ledoux, Aubrey McCann, Cadin Noonan, Mackenzie Parent, McKenna Peaslee, Emily Roy, Krystal Shumate, Charles Stone, Alex Tremblay
Honorable Mention
Bliss Boucher, Matthew Bouthillette, Baylee Cheetham-Wilmot, Haylie Cyr, Ian Day, Luke Gagne, Jakob Gionest, Noah Grady, Colin Gregoire, Hayden Nee, Gabriella Njenga, Jackson Pollard, Conor Smart, Connor St. Amant, Isabella Sylvain, Pichrithylen Thor, Nara Thy, Tamara Thy, Baylor Wilkinson
Grade 9
High Honors
Rawan Ahmed, Logan Allaire, Madeline Barrow, Victoria Barrow, Rayon Carty, Mikala Colman, Emily Corbeil, Robert Cormiea III, Katherine Dallaire, Jordan Delorenzo, Danielle Emerson, Addison Girard, Maci Gould, Lily LeSieur, Gino Mariello, Alec Martin, Emma McAlevey, Samson Milliken, Iainn Parker, Theodora Quint, Drew Smyth, Annika Sovetsky, Tyler Standley, Jackson Tellier, Casey Wing, Jamisen Worthley
Honors
Ysabel Arseneault, Chloe Cadorette, Lucas Cote, Noah Hallett, Genevieve Jean-Paul, Nataliah Martinez, Blaine Millette, Dominic Rowe, Colby St. Ours, Sidnie Thibodeau, Anthony Thy
Honorable Mention
Gage Alexander, Addysea Boucher, Cameron Bourque, Vantith Chhay, Adrian Drake, Parker Ellis, Brooke Girard, Matthew Gonneville, Cadence Goulet, Dominic Jurnak, Gage Lamontagne, Riley Langevin, Harris Leonard, Trevor McDevitt, Kailey McGrath, Hasan Mustafa, Kylie Parent, Natalie Roy, Hannah Smith, Robert Stetson
