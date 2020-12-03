Portland-based recycling and waste manager, ecomaine, opened its call for nominations for the 2021 eco-Excellence Awards on Nov. 18. The awards are designed to recognize and celebrate champions in Maine who are focused on recycling and waste diversion, and who are leading their communities toward greater models of sustainability.

As Maine’s pioneer of single-sort recycling and provider of waste-to-energy solutions, ecomaine announced that nominees may live or work in any of its member communities, and may be nominated through Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Caleb Hemphill, chair of ecomaine’s Outreach and Recycling Committee, said, “There are many ways that we can all be leaders in sustainability, whether it’s recycling, composting, sustainable living, or raising awareness of these key issues. That’s even true during a pandemic, and we look forward to recognizing the continued good work of Maine’s leaders.”

Nominees must be located in or serve one of 70 ecomaine communities. Nominees can be businesses, schools, nonprofits, or individuals and will be selected based on the effectiveness, increased awareness, community impact, and ease of replication of their sustainability programs or initiatives. Submissions will be judged by ecomaine’s Outreach and Recycling Committee on Feb. 11, 2021, and awarded in March.

Last March, 2020’s eco-Excellence Awards were given to:

Amelia Meier (Saco, Individual Overall)

Chris Petitpierre (Gorham, Individual Overall)

GoGo Refill (South Portland, Business Overall)

King Middle School (Portland, Non-Profit Overall)

Mei Strout, Laura Morris, Louisa Longshore, & Gabrielle Morrell (Baxter Academy, Portland)

Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine South Portland Clubhouse Torch Club (South Portland)

Camp Ketcha (Scarborough)

David “Chids” Chidsey (Gorham)

Garbo-Kane, LLC (Fred Garbo & Shawn Kane, Otisfield)

Jake Cockrell (Readfield)

Kaplan Thompson Architects (Portland)

Katherine Gross (Scarborough)

Kidz Go Eco (Saco)

Rachel Lyn Rumson (Gray)

Tom Long (Portland)

Veterinary & Rehab Clinic of Cape Elizabeth (Cape Elizabeth)

WormMainea (Scarborough)

Public Invited to South Portland Land Trust annual meetingSouth Portland Land Trust members and members of the public are invited to attend the organization’s virtual annual meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. The event will include a presentation on Neighborhood Nature for Play and Learning by Maine Audubon. The annual meeting is an opportunity to learn more about the land trust’s goals and activities, to honor the many volunteers that have dedicated more than 200 hours throughout the year, and to help elect officers and new members of the board of directors. This year, the event will include a discussion of how nature-based play benefits a child’s physical, cognitive, and emotional development. In this live webinar, Maine Audubon’s Early Childhood Education Program Manager, Molly Woodring, will discuss how exploring nearby nature can promote independent play, strengthen relationships, and foster connection to nature. “Though this has been a difficult year for all of us, many residents and visitors to the area have enjoyed the outdoors. To welcome the many families and members who seek time outdoors, the South Portland Land Trust has worked hard to keep our trails and green spaces in good condition,” said Richard Rottkov, land trust president, in a written statement. “We completed a comprehensive organizational planning process in order to create strategies and concrete steps for moving the South Portland Land Trust forward and ensure we stay focused on our mission: conserving open space, creating and connecting trails, and engaging our community with the natural world.” To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89953692686?pwd=TS9vdFFOMjE2ZEhlclJpR1IrZFFVdz09 Meeting ID: 899 5369 2686. Passcode: 376787. South Portland Land Trust is a private, nonprofit land trust dedicated to the conservation of open space and the expansion of trail networks that are significant historically, educationally, recreationally, or ecologically to the people of South Portland. For more information, visit www.southportlandlandtrust.org/.

