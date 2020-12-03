Elizabeth Burrow Allyn 1926 – 2020 NEW LONDON, N.C. -Elizabeth “Betsy” Burrows Allyn, formerly of Sewickley Heights, Pa., and Masonic Village of Sewickley, died Nov. 30, 2020, in New London, N.C. at the home of her daughter, Bonnie, where she had been living for several years. Betsy was born Jan. 8, 1926, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Samuel D. Burrows and Florence Heller. She was educated at Friends School in Atlanta City, N.J., Springside School in Chestnut Hill, Pa., and the University of Pennsylvania, class of 1947. Betsy married Henry G. (Hank) Allyn Jr. in 1947. Hank died in 2006. She is survived by their three children; Henry Gregory Allyn III (Cynthia Cott Allyn and her daughter, Gina Landes-Blum) of Lancaster, Calif., Florence Elizabeth (Bonnie) Allyn (Charles Anthony Hoffman II), and John Steen Allyn (Cynthia, deceased), both of New London, N.C. She is also survived by two granddaughters, John’s children; Brittany Lynn Aguinaga (Manuel) and Brooke Marie Allyn and her daughter, Cynthia Michelle Allyn, Betsy’s only great-grandchild. She enjoyed her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews. She and Hank enjoyed traveling the world, including Greece, Holy Land, Australia, Spain, Egypt, Jordan, China, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, England, Scotland, France, Germany, Scandinavia, several countries in Africa, and several states in the USA. She celebrated her 60th birthday over Kenya in a hot air balloon. She and the Hank hosted many family members and friends at Kinsale, their home on the coast of Orr’s Island, Maine, including the annual “Cousins’ Weekend.” She was a member of Sewickley Presbyterian Church, Sewickley, Pa. Her service to the Sewickley community included serving on the boards of the Union Aid Society, Junior League and the former Friendship House. She also volunteered with the Girl Scouts, DT Watson Home, and Masonic Village. Betsy was a former member of the Edgeworth Club, Allegheny Country Club, and the Duquesne Club. Betsy won the Samaritan of the Year award in 1997 awarded by the Samaritan Counseling Center. Her joy in living was truly in helping others. As “Butterfly the Clown” she brought cheer and delight to hundreds of people. Arrangements are being handled by Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle and Copeland Funeral Home of Coraopolis, Pa. Online condolences may be made at http://www.hartsellfh.com. Donations in her memory may be made to Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children, 410 East 92nd Street Floor 3, New York, NY 10128.

