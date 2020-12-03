CAPE ELIZABETH — The Cape Elizabeth Planning Board approved a site plan for a three-legged 180-foot public safety telecommunications tower to be constructed at 8 Dennison Drive. The board OK’d the proposal on Nov. 17.

Originally introduced to the planning board on Sept. 1, the plan also includes a support building. The project will be contained within a 60 by 60-square-foot space.

Signal range, especially along the coastline, where there has been communication problems, will improve, Steve Harding, senior projects manager at Sebago Technics, which was the applicant for the project, said.

“We’re putting the public works, the fire department and the police department on the same tower,” he said. “We’ve also made provisions with the 180-foot tower that there’d be other space available, and on this plan we have these areas designated for future support buildings for co-locators.”

In a communication to the town, Matt Davis, co-owner of Dirigo Wireless, said the equipment engineered will meet FCC regulations and will not cause any harmful interference.

Matt Sturgis, town manager, said the project will benefit both residents and town staff.

“This project will be a critical improvement to our public safety and our public works infrastructure, enabling the town to better serve residents of Cape Elizabeth and to improve our ability to protect the public safety, health and welfare of residents of town,” he said.

According to the town’s website, this project had been budgeted for in the FY2021 Municipal General Fund Budget, approved on May 27 by the town council.

Planning board members had asked for site plan revisions at previous meetings, and the project was unanimously approved of when the vote was called.

