“Do you know what flash fiction is?” The text from Anneka (“Ani”) Williams, a Bowdoin senior and one of our host students, came from out of the blue.

“No, I don’t,” I replied, “what is it?”

“Google it and get back to me. Maybe we can work on flash fiction together.”

So I did. Flash fiction, I learned, is a creative writing exercise whereby you take a short prompt and then write a short story (1,000 words or less) to the prompt.

After some texting back and forth we agreed to write flash fiction together. One person would suggest a prompt; then both people would write stories (independently) tp the prompt; then we’d offer short commentary on each other’s work. Then the other person would provide the prompt; and so on.

We agreed to try to write one flash fiction story a week, but being Type A’s we proceeded at a much faster piece. We’ve each written 30 stories over the last two months, and we’ve had a blast doing so.

After we had written three or four stories, we both wondered if our stories might get published in a book. I suggested that we could call it “The Short Works of Methuselah and the Maiden.”

We’ve talked several times during the process to check in and make sure we remain enthusiastic about the process. And we do. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed writing fiction, as I’ve had little experience doing so in the past. You get to just make stuff up, not the case if you’re profiling someone or writing about a college, as I did for the bulk of my career. You take an idea or situation and just run with it. You can start a story one way and then change direction as you go along. Sometimes the character takes over, a phenomenon I’d never really understood before. You can also draw upon memories of your real life experiences, which is what most fiction writers do.

Ani notes that her writing has improved. I agree. She was a fine writer when we began, and she’s become even better — more fluid, more confident, more creative, more in command. It’s been a win-win exercise; we’ve pushed each other and we’ve pushed ourselves.

Here are just a few of the prompts we have used:

“Two strangers are caught at the top of a broken roller coaster. A love story ensues.”

“Write a story that takes place over breakfast.”

“Write about someone who is observing their own funeral from out of sight.”

“A woman obsessed with thrillers wonders if the new man in her life is secretly a top-level government spy.”

“A woman is standing in her back yard talking animatedly on the phone.”

“Someone does something extra to return a borrowed item from years ago.”

Sound interesting? Try your hand at writing a short story (1,000 words or less) to one or more of these prompts. Of if story-writing isn’t your thing, try something you’ve never done before and, if possible, do so with a young person. If you do, you’ll feel just a little younger than just a little old.

In the meantime, be on the lookout for our book when it sees the light of day. And I think it will.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

