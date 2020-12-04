Through the morning, the coastal low to our south keeps strengthening.

Rain starts up in southwestern Maine around 7 a.m. The entire coastline will see rain before 10 a.m.

The rain might even push far enough inland to bring some showers in the foothills before the change to snow.

By the early afternoon, colder air starts to get pulled into the storm and there will be a switch to snow from northwest to southeast.

The first flakes will fall near Route 2 in western Maine in the late morning. By 1 p.m., snow will be falling from interior York county all the way to Rangeley.