2020 tree lighting extinguished

“Tiny Timber” is aglow once again this year to share cheer and hope for all passersby.

This year’s tree lighting, however, came without the traditional ceremony, carls, cookies and cocoa because of the coronavirus and the closure of the public library during the last few months.

Beverly Cadigan, president of the New Gloucester Historical Society, in a press release highlighted past Christmas tree lightings and addressed how the usual ceremony has been affected by this year’s unfortunate circumstances.

She noted that for more than 34 Christmas seasons, the town’s historical society and the public library have co-sponsored the lighting of the Christmas tree in front of Town Hall on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Normally, the Gray-New Gloucester school chorus assembles on the front steps to sing carols with community members gathered in the parking lot below. Next, a child’s name is be drawn out of a hat to have the honor of lighting Tiny Timber. After an additional carol, all adjourn to the library for cookies and cocoa. The nearby History Barn is festively decorated and greets visitors, as well.

That’s something to look forward to for Christmas 2021.

Comprehensive plan input solicited

The Comprehensive Plan Update Committee has composed a plan outlining goals and strategies to guide the town through the next 10 years and is soliciting citizen input. A draft is available at newgloucester.com and hard copies from the Planning Department at Town Hall.

Residents can use an online response form accessed from the committee’s web page or they can contact Town Planner Scott Hastings at [email protected] or 926-4126 ext. 4.

The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, via Zoom. Contact the town planner for more information.

Town special election

The town is holding a special election on Dec. 15 to vote on a proposed budget for the public library. The article reads, “To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate $102,033 from taxation and other sources for the ensuing year for the following budget: 123 Library $102,033.”

Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community Building, 381 Intervale Road.

Voting by absentee ballot is available. Interested voters may call the town office at 926-4126 ext. 1 to request their ballot. In such cases, the clerk must speak with the person requesting the ballot. Alternatively, a voter may fill out an absentee ballot request form found at newgloucester.com. They can drop it off at the town office or mail it to: Town of New Gloucester, 385 Intervale Road, New Gloucester ME 04260.

