Members of the Saco Pathfinders Snowmobile Club provided four complete Thanksgiving dinners and will provide an additional two at Christmas time to Saco residents. They are being delivered by the First Parish Congregational church in Saco.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Dec. 4
-
Editorials
Our View: Esports shows gaming can be more than idle activity
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: ‘The Short Works of Methuselah and the Maiden’
-
Forecaster Opinion
Superintendent’s Notebook: Winter and the pandemic – hit ‘em head on
-
Scarborough Leader
Girl Scouts have window visit with seniors at Enclave