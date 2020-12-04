Barbara McDonald has joined the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team as the new client services manager. Originally from Connecticut, McDonald comes to the team with exceptional customer service skills, a solid work ethic and a commitment to community. As client services manager, McDonald will act as a liaison connecting our clients and agents together to form rewarding, long-lasting relationships.

McDonald has devoted the past 15 years to partnering with local businesses throughout southern Maine creating multi-media marketing plans. With a passion for all things creative, she thinks outside the box and seeks unique solutions to challenges. McDonald’s energy, vision and joie de vivre will make the experience of buying or selling a home exciting and personally tailored to fulfill our clients’ dreams. Happily residing in Scarborough with her husband for the past 12 years, McDonald looks forward to continuing her legacy of helping others find their joy in the real estate field.

“We are thrilled to partner with Barb! Her wealth of experience in collaborating with business owners to succeed by reaching targeted consumers is a perfect fit for our company’s strategies, mission and values. With Barb on board we envision taking our 5-star service to even greater heights! Together we will be able to move even more lives forward,” said Katy Foley, director of sales.

As an industry leader for over 19 years, the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team specializes in residential, vacation and luxury real estate in greater Scarborough. To buy, sell or invest in real estate, McDonald and the team may be reached at [email protected] or 207-632-7670.

